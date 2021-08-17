Richard R. Nelson, 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Turtle Lake, Wis., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at Black River Falls to Juel and Esther Nelson and raised in the Hixton area.
Richard worked for the BNSF Railway for 43 years. He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter, but most of all he loved being involved with his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife Ruth Nelson; amazing children Richard V. Nelson (Terry Weber), Rhonda (Rod) Mueller, Robert (Catherine) Nelson and Robin (Thomas) Huhn; grandchildren Kurt, Eric, Tracy (Derick), Ryan (Heather), Rayline (Lee), Steven, Cameron (Janelle), Adam (KaLeigh), Kyle (Kaye), Kevin (Shaunie) and Jaci; great-grandchildren Logan, Trent, Cheyenne, Ellie, Sophia, Chloe, Rilynn, Everitt, Maddisyn, Evyn, Joselyn, Lillyan, Jace and Kaiyah; his loving aunt Genevive Wrobel of St. Paul, Minn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents, brothers Robert and Laverne, an aunt Josephine, and uncles Paul Wrobel and Roy Moe.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, from Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to services at the funeral home Saturday.
