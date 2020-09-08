Eugene M. Hermann, 91, Cameron, Wis., died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Barron Care and Rehabilitation.
Gene was born Jan. 21, 1929, at Cumberland to Reynold and Bertha Hermann. Gene was a dairy and crop farmer for most of his life. During his later working years, he worked construction and retired in the late 1990s.
On Oct. 5, 1974, he married Charlotte Temple at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron.
Gene enjoyed fishing, but his true passion was ice fishing. He enjoyed deer hunting and going to the cabin with his crew.
Gene was a master vegetable gardener and loved his sunflowers. He tapped maple trees every spring to make maple syrup and enjoyed spending time in the woods cutting firewood.
His life changed forever after surviving his first stroke 19 years ago and again when he had his second stroke 8 years ago. Because of this, he moved to Barron Care and Rehabilitation.
Surviving, in addition to his wife 45 years, Char, are stepchildren Danny (Heidi) Wenzel, Darin (Stacey) Wenzel, Dean (Lisa) Wenzel and Lisa (Brent) Slesar; grandchildren Erika, Jairus, Ethan, Samuel, Gabriella, Luke, Eliana, Janessa, Natali, Ayden, Tyler, Kayla, Matthew, Jonathon, Travis, Kelsey, Josh and Kayla; great-grandchildren Lilliana, Liliora, Serenah, Amayah, Josaiah and Armani; nephews and niece David, Dean, Jerry, Donnie, Diane Morfitt and Gary; as well as other relatives and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Harold and Roland.
Services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, from Salem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Nielsen officiating.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, handled arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.