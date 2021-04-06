Lloyd Ernest Pahlow

Lloyd E. Pahlow, 86, New Richmond, Wis., was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Lloyd (Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend) was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Turtle Lake Township, Barron County, to Ernest and Lucy Pahlow. He grew up with his three sisters on a farm east of Clayton and received his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls. He later taught farming in southwestern Wisconsin to veterans returning from the war.
Lloyd eventually went to work as a master plumber, owning Barron Plumbing and Heating for many years in Barron, where he and his wife, Judith (Zemke), raised six children. He taught his children the love of travel, shared his joy of fishing in Canada and on Lake Michigan, and hunted deer, elk and bear with his family and friends in Wisconsin, Colorado, Canada and Alaska.
He married JoAnn Bolton Gunderson on May 2, 1998, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. They traveled the United States and the world together, wintering in Texas and exploring Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
He spent his last few years at Orchard View Terrace, New Richmond, with JoAnn, near his children and grandchildren who will always treasure his memory in their hearts.
Surviving are his wife JoAnn of New Richmond; a sister Karen (Richard) Atkins of East Bethel, Minn.; children Carrie Olwin of St. Paul, Minn., Connie (Robert) Glogowski of Dunedin, Fla., LuCinda (Dwight) Beebe of New Richmond, David (Joanna) of Florida and Jody (Brian) Farley of Waseca, Minn.; stepchildren Roy (Lynn) Gunderson, Sandra (Mark) Pittman, Glen (Kathy) Gunderson, Paul (Cyndi) Gunderson and William Gunderson; grandchildren and step-grandchildren Shawn Olwin, Steven (Emerald) Glogowski, LeNae (Adam) Schwickerath, Tammi (Mike) Law, Nathan (Amy) Bernstein, Corissa (Chris) Jesseman, Tiffany Pahlow, Rebecca (Matt) Cormier, Breanna (Ryan) Burris, Ashley Mallick, Devin Mallick, Aidan Farley, Ethan Farley and Emily Farley; Kayla, Courtney, Matt, Rebecca, Sam, John, Elliot, Teddy, Mario, Lauren, Brandon, Justin and Jesse; great-grandchildren Dylan, Tate, Marley, Sophie, Aubrey, Brynlee, Killian and Colt; step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Colleen Mallick; and sisters Marie LaBlanc and Jeanette LaBlanc.
We will celebrate Lloyd’s life with a service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, from Bakken-Young Funeral Home (728 S Knowles Ave), New Richmond. Pastor Ryan Schroeder will officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Turtle Lake.
Thank you to the staff at Orchard View Terrace for your loving care.
