Cheryl Arlett Johnson

Cheryl A. Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Eau Claire, Wis.
Cheryl was born April 27, 1944, at Barron to Ervin and Violet (Edmonds) O’Flanagan. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1962 and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls, graduating with a bachelor of science in medical technology.
On July 6, 1968, Cheryl married Gerald ‘Joe’ Johnson at Fort Benning, Ga. While Joe was deployed to Vietnam, Cheryl returned to work at Northwestern Hospital in the Twin Cities as a medical technologist.
In 1972, Cheryl and Joe moved back to Barron for employment and to be closer to family. Cheryl worked as a microbiologist for the Wisconsin Animal Health Lab for 20 years and Jerome Foods for 7 years.
Cheryl was passionate about her family and tried as often as possible to spend time with her children (Brett and Beth) and five grandchildren. She was a constant encourager of their goals and passions.
She was an active member of First Lutheran Church, Barron, and volunteered countless hours with the children’s ministry, Gift from the Heart, Befrienders and the women’s ministry teams.
In her spare time, she loved to play cards, spend time at the cabin, volunteer at Cupboard and Closet, work in her garden and hike the Superior Hiking Trail.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 51 years, are a son Brett (Sarah) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and their children Meghan, Keegan and Braedan; a daughter Beth (Jayson) Steinkopf of Maple Grove, Minn., and their children Joshua and Tyler; a brother-in-law Duwayne (Sharon) Johnson of Land O Lakes, Fla.; a nephew Brian (Angie) Johnson of Milaca, Minn., and their daughters Becca and Emma; and a niece Kari (Brian) Burns of Lutz, Fla., and their son Andrew.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister-in-law Aloha Johnson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, from First Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ron Matthews officiating. A private interment will be held on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
