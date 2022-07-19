Esther A. West

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Esther A. (Sharmota) West, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. On Jan. 7, 2022, she left us. She was in her 97th year of a beautiful life.
After graduating in Barron, Wis., she found work as a lifeguard, tennis and swimming instructor. After meeting the love of her life, David Jonathan West, the two married in 1944. Shortly after, they began to start their family.
Esther was the beloved mother of David, Daniel, Patricia and Pamela, and proud grandmother of David, Grant, Sonia, Kathleen, Jake, Danielle, Casey and Jesse. Esther was also a proud great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to so many!
After making their way to California, Esther became a bus driving trainer, real estate agent and more. Esther was an Eastern Star member for many years.
She lived a full life as a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, mentor and dedicated employee. She loved to visit with family, bake, swim, travel, and sit in her yard and admire all the beautiful flowers and birds. Esther had a huge love for the United States, and her pride in all servicemen and women who devoted themselves to our country.
Most of all, she loved her family and friends, and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Esther was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela, a son David, her husband David (Jon), brothers Harold (Hap) and Sidney, and her parents Anna and Fred.
A burial ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, from Wayside Cemetery, Barron. Immediately following, there will be a celebration of Esther’s life at Barron City Park in the pavilion.
