Clarence Adolph Kern

Clarence A. Kern, 80, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Clarence was born to Adolph and Clara Louise (Franzen) Kern on Feb. 6, 1939, at Almena. He attended Fairview Country School, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Midway Country School and Turtle Lake Public School through the eighth grade.
He began his working career picking potatoes, farming, and working in both construction and masonry. In 1958, he graduated from auctioneering school, which became a lifelong hobby.
Clarence married Elenore M. Ostenson on May 14, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Almena. They lived in rural Almena until 1965. They then purchased their home in rural Turtle Lake, where he resided until his death.
In 1967, he started working at Land ‘O Lakes, Clear Lake, where he worked until he retired in 2001.
After retirement, Clarence and Elenore enjoyed being winter Texans for 12 years. Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hobby farming. He purchased land and constructed a cabin in the Exeland area. It was a place of peace for him.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Foresters and St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
He had a joy for life and would help anyone in need.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are a brother John; sons Joseph (Cary) and Richard (Nora); a daughter Betty (Michael) Bibeau; grandchildren Mitchell and Kevin Kern, Kelly Bibeau, Dylan and Chase Kern; sisters-in-law Carol (Glenn) Koehler and June Nelson; a brother-in-law Ernest Ostenson; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Arthur; sisters Grace Rothenbach, Violet Richter and Margaret Pichler; and a grandson Daren Bibeau.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, from St. Ann Catholic Church, Turtle Lake, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Almena.
Mitchell Kern, Kevin Kern, Kelly Bibeau, Dylan Kern and Chase Kern served as pallbearers.
Visitation was held 2-5 p.m. Sunday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to the Mass at the church.
