Ronald Lewis Candler

Ronald L. Candler, 86, Town of Sioux Creek, rural Chetek, Wis., died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home, which is where he was born.
He was born May 27, 1934, to Lewis and Stella (Dennis) Candler. He attended Sioux Creek Elementary School and graduated from Chetek High School in 1952.
On March 27, 1954, he married Carol K. Amundson at Dallas Lutheran Church. They operated a dairy farm together and Ron also worked in construction, which he found enjoyable due to the variety of projects. After years in construction, Ron enlarged the dairy herd, and also bought and sold cattle and horses.
He was an avid reader, especially enjoying westerns. He sang and played country music on his guitar. He also played softball for many years, and was a fan of the Milwaukee Braves and Brewers.
He enjoyed travel and took several memorable trips to southern and western states, as well as visiting four islands of Hawaii.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Sharon (Douglas) Balts of Dallas, Andy D. (Rhonda) of Chetek, Rebecca K. Grubbs of Sun Valley, Nev., Jeffery A. (Roslyn) of Chetek and Ricky R. (Ninette) of Merrill; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wallace and Leslie; and sisters Irma Losey, Genieve Davis, Francis Hollister-Berg, Evelyn Vermies, Velma Candler and Helen Yetterberg.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, from Dallas Lutheran Church, with Rev. D. Peter Friberg and Rev. David Thomassen officiating. Interment followed at Dallas Cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-8 p.m. Friday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
