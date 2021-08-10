Thomas Henry Nonemacher, Jr.

Thomas H. Nonemacher, Jr., 55, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Marshfield Hospital after complication from heart surgery.
He was born Sept. 24, 1965, at Southington, Conn., the son of Thomas, Sr., and Bertha (Caldwell) Nonemacher.
He grew up in Brookfield, Vt., and at the age of 17 moved to the Clayton-Clear Lake area, graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1984. After graduation, Tom attended WITC and received a degree in dairy herd management.
On July 27, 1985, Tom married Julie Anna Dietrich at East Lincoln Alliance Church, Amery. They made their home and farmed in rural Turtle Lake, and raised three children: Alyssa, David and Kent.
In addition to farming, Tom was employed at Jennie-O, Barron, and drove Kobussen coach buses for the Turtle Lake Casino.
In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors observing nature, hunting, collecting guns, and inspecting and admiring farm equipment.
He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Alyssa (Fred Shananaquet) Nonemacher, David and Kent; grandchildren Evan, Eden and Embry; stepparents Conrad Kent Caldwell and Micki Nonemacher; brothers Christopher and Stephen; stepbrothers and stepsisters Matthew Caldwell, Jennifer Caron, and Matt, Darcy, John, Jacob and Mike Nonemacher; as well as many other relatives, family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, from East Lincoln Alliance Church, rural Amery.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday from Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home, Clear Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church Monday.
