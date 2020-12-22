Jonathon David Lee

Jonathon D. Lee, Chetek, Wis., died instantly at the age of 29 years old in a rollover car crash outside of Chetek the night of Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
He was born April 27, 1991, at West Allis. Jon graduated from Greenfield High School in 2009. He took auto classes through MATC and Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich.
His family and friends often said that he could fix anything, so you could almost say that was his main career. He inherited his mechanical skills from his dad and grandpa Lee. His mom once asked him, “what is your passion?” And after he thought about it for a second, he said, “I like to know how things work.” His greatest love was cars. He fixed, built and raced them, and you can ask his friends for interesting stories about that.
His first auto job was for his mom when he was five years old. He had to show her where to mount the tire jack when he saw that she was trying to attach it to the driver’s door of the car. Thankfully, they made it to school that day.
Jon had a variety of interesting jobs. He worked at auto repair garages in Milwaukee, loaded sand into railway cars at a sand plant in Barron County, built golf carts in the Villages in Florida, served at a few restaurants and most recently worked at the Jennie-O plant in Barron.
Jon is survived by his father David (Julie) Lee of Racine, Wis., who also maintains the Lee family farm in Barron County that was built and continuously owned by the Lees since the early 1900s – that is where Jon was living at the time of his death; his mother Paula Lee of Greenfield (Andy Stanke, Brookfield), who has roots in Black River Falls and Milwaukee; brothers Chris Lee and Ray Lindert; a sister Sav Lindert (Tristan); stepbrothers Sam (Emily) Dixon and Adam Dixon; a niece Audrey; a nephew Oscar; a grandparent Stan Cassel; and an uncle Victor Cassel. We can’t go without mentioning Jon’s friends and cousins. Friends: Shawn (Celia) Denzer, Justin Denzer, Justin Dent, Rocco DeRose and Michael Kuhl. Cousins: David (Wendy), Autumn (Hua), Heather (Matthew), Stacey (Ben), Ehan (Julia) and Gwen.
Jon was blessed to have so many good people in his life.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Philip and Joyce Lee, and Suzanne Olver Cassel.
Jon’s family has no special requests but appreciates that you are here for them.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron. Interment will immediately follow at the Dallas Cemetery.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
