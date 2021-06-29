Arvena J. Borgen, 92, New Richmond, Wis., formerly of Dallas, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Arvena was born Nov. 18, 1928, to Arvid and Lillian Lundholm. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1945.
On April 18, 1948, she married Arlie Borgen, and they raised five children. After many years as a homemaker and farmer’s wife, Arvena switched occupations to work at Barron County Social Services, where she had a 20-plus year career.
She was an active member of the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Women’s Auxiliary and attended many national conventions, where she supported Arlie’s role as Wisconsin state president/delegate.
In her spare time after retirement, Arvena had many interests and hobbies that included golfing, bicycling, running and reading. She was a member of the Pine Crest Women’s Golf League and the Dallas Running Club, where she developed many close friendships.
Surviving are children Barbara Weisser, Bruce (Judy), Janet (Steve) Miller, Brian (Anita) and Sandy (Scott) Anderson; sisters Laverna (Bill) Thompson and Jean Labude; a sister-in-law Fern Lundholm; stepsisters Carolyn Cizek, Leona Puppe and Betty Rockow; a stepbrother Bob Johnson; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arvena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant grandson Nicholas; her stepmother Theresa (Johnson) Lundholm; brothers Woodrow (Marcella), Eugene, Lawrence, Douglas (Loretta) and Ove; a brother-in-law Bill Labude; and stepsisters Arlene Skjerly, Millie Christianson, Judy Hanson and Dona Neby.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, from Chetek Lutheran Church, with visitation an hour prior to services. Internment will immediately follow at Dallas Cemetery and then a luncheon at Pine Crest Golf Course, Dallas, for all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chetek Lutheran Church or a donation to your favorite charity.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care Arvena received at The Deerfield, New Richmond.
Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services.
