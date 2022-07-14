Carol M. Swain, 78, passed away at the Barron, Wis., hospital on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to come together where Carol lived with her sister, 135 North Park Street, Barron, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for a celebration of life.
Food and beverages will be available. Please bring your memories of Carol to share.
A full obituary printed in the Nov. 3, 2021, edition of the Barron News-Shield.
