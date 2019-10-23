Victor Cleo French

Victor C. French, 93, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System–Northland in Barron.
Victor was born Sept. 16, 1926, at Connorsville, Dunn County, to Evan Newell and Amelia (Talmadge) French. The French family moved to the Ridgeland area in the spring of 1941. Victor attended and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1944, where he participated in boxing, baseball and football.
He enlisted in the Army in 1945, served during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was called up with the 32nd Division in 1961 and 1962 during the Berlin/Cuban Missile Crisis, being stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash.
After serving in WWII, he hauled milk to the Connorsville Creamery and was an over-the-road trucker. From 1947 to 1957, he hauled milk to the Barron Cooperative Creamery. In 1958, until his retirement 28 years later, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
In retirement, Victor worked for the Office of Aging delivering Meals on Wheels for the Barron County Health and Human Services Department, and Barron County Sheriff Dick Miller, driving in excess of 200,000 miles in those 17 years. He also drove many years for Swant Brothers Motors, picking up and delivering new vehicles.
Victor married Phyllis May Lee on June 20, 1952.
He was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church, Barron, and a proud member of the American Legion for over 60 years. He was a past adjutant and post commander of Brown-Selvig American Legion Post 212, Barron.
Victor trusted Jesus Christ as a savior July 10, 1970. He often said, "The two best things I ever did was when I was saved and when I married Phyllis."
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Debbie (Brian) Heldt of Harrleysville, Pa., and Jeff (Pam) of Barron; grandchildren, Charissa Fine, David Heldt, Peter Heldt, Jeff French and Tim French; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Newell Evan French in 1992; and a grandson Andrew Heldt.
In retirement, Newell and Victor trucked over-the-road together. Victor cherished these memories of spending time with his only brother. Or as the family called them, “the boys.”
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, from Calvary Baptist Church, with Rev. John Terpstra officiating. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, with military honors accorded by Barron American Legion Post 212 and Barron VFW Post 8338.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
