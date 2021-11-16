Ruth C. Tahtinen Bedient, 87, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
She was born Jan. 14, 1934, at Chicago, Ill., to Elmer and Lillian Linstead. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke’s Evangelical Church, Chicago.
She graduated from Luther Institute High School in June of 1951. She later graduated from Augustana Hospital of Nursing, Chicago, in May of 1954. Ruth’s RN career spanned over many decades and included positions in Illinois, Wisconsin and Arizona.
Ruth is survived by her children Paul Tahtinen of Chetek, Scott (Sharon) Tahtinen of Barron, Mark Tahtinen of Orange Park and Carol (Paul) Wick of Turtle Lake; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care given to Ruth the past few years at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
Per Ruth’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.