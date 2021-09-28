Sandra M. Kahl, 75, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Town of Prairie Farm.
She was born June 10, 1946, to Gilbert and Kathryn (Kruse) Warner at Hastings, Minn., where she was raised and attended school.
In 1966, she met George Kahl at St. Paul, Minn., and on July 22, 1967, they were married at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Prairie Farm.
The couple dairy farmed for 21 years and Sandy later went to work in Turtle Lake, eventually retiring from Sanmina.
She loved animals, cooking, canning, but mostly caring for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Prairie Farm, are a son Danny (Mary Ann) of Chetek; daughters Tammy (Tom) Stuart of Dallas and Susette (Shaun) Voldberg of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Ariel, Alyssa and Anthony Voldberg, Dylan Stuart, Anthony (Jaimi) Czekalski and Reanna (Buck) Richie; great-grandchildren Brentley, Riftyn, Aiden, Hailey, Ryker, Blair and Harrison; brothers Ken (Linda) Warner of White Bear Lake, Minn., Mike (Donna) Dreis of Maryland, Tom (Vicki) Dreis of Blaine, Minn., Dave Dreis of Hastings and Jimmy Dreis; sisters Bev Piedmont of California and Sharon (Randy) Pederson of Blaine; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Irene Grubb and Teresa Snabb; and a brother Bob Dreis.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Prairie Farm, rural Ridgeland, with Rev. Roger Quandt officiating and interment following at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
