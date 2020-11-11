Pamela "Pam" A. Oman, 74, Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern hospital, Minneapolis, Minn., due to complications from COVID-19.
Pam was born Oct. 15, 1946, at La Crosse to Aldon and Julia (Holmen) Lokken. Pam was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1964. In 1968, she graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and in 1972, earned her master’s degree in English from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.
Pam met and fell in love with Bob at Luther College. One month after their graduation from Luther, they were married and started their love affair, which lasted 45 years.
She and Bob settled in Barron, where he was a veterinarian and she took on the only career she ever wanted; being a mother. After Bob’s death in 2013, Pam moved to Hudson, where she was in close proximity to her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are sons Andrew (Sarah) of Bloomington, Minn., Matthew (Janna) of Woodbury, Minn., and John (Jenna) of Hudson; granddaughters Elsa, Sofia, Svea, Soryn, Rose and Ruby; brothers Vern (Dixie) Lokken of Shell Lake, Paul (Carla) Lokken of Eau Claire and Peter (Sue) Lokken of Eau Claire; a sister-in-law Carole DeGrote of Willmar, Minn.; nephews Paul (Melissa) Steen, James Steen, Josh (Melissa) Lokken, Grant Lokken and Carlton (Emmarie) Lokken; nieces Brenda DeGrote, Sarah (Jesse) Reese, Alyssa (Patrick) McCaughin and Emily Eisberner; cousins Chuck (Dottie) Bye, John (Jane) Lokken, Roald (Cal) Lokken, Anne (Andrea) Lokken, Mary Lokken, Nancy (Steve) Grundahl, Steve Waller and Craig (Rebecca) Waller; and many other beloved family and friends.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, her parents Al and Julie, brothers-in-law Gary Oman and Sev Steen, and a sister-in-law Pat Steen.
Pam possessed an amazing energy and enthusiasm for life. She loved music, singing in her church choir, playing the piano and listening to music. She was a voracious reader and writer. Her book Chapter Three, a memoir in which she set out her thoughts about life and death, parenting, caregiving and her strong faith, was self-published in 2017.
Almost anyone living in Barron, and later Hudson, could recognize Pam as the “lady who walks everywhere.” Walking was Pam’s release and a source of great joy. Long before anyone thought of counting their steps in a day, Pam was out doing several walks and going many miles per day. Pam, along with Bob, completed numerous Grandma’s and Twin Cities Marathons.
Pam was a very spiritual person with a deep and abiding faith in God. A lifelong Lutheran, she was a very active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson, and prior to that, First Lutheran Church in Barron. She sang in the choir, attended services and engaged in Bible study groups.
As her mother aged and became needful of greater attention and care, Pam was an integral caregiver to her. Pam also used her gift of caregiving by doing volunteer work with St. Croix Hospice, an endeavor that she found deeply rewarding.
Pam’s greatest love and joy was her family. She cherished her time with her sons and daughters-in-law. When she was blessed with grandchildren, “Nene” (as the grandkids called her) would walk through walls to be with them. Playing games with the kids, reading to them, playing music with them and going for walks. Pam treasured every moment with her grandchildren.
She also loved family gatherings with her brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. A big part of her life was the family cabin at Shell Lake. Time spent there shaped her, as she grew close with her brothers and cousins. Shell Lake brought and kept her family together.
Her love of family showed in her passion for genealogy. As the family historian, any question about the family could always be answered by turning to Pam. She was very interested in and proud of her Norwegian heritage. She located and contacted several Norwegian relatives and visited them on her trips to Norway, most recently in 2019.
Pam was a people person first and loved social interactions; most interactions with Pam would end with one of her famous hugs – Pam loved giving hugs!
It is impossible to encapsulate a person’s life in a few words and Pam was so much more than what has been included here. Perhaps the best way to close this remembrance of Pam is to quote Pam herself from her book Chapter Three:
“A famous theologian was asked what he would do if he thought the world were going to end the next day. He responded, ‘I’d plant a tree.’ With that as inspiration, I will do my best to plant my trees, keep on walking, and doing unto others. I can live, in the sure and certain knowledge that no matter what dark valley I walk through, God is with me as He is with everyone. I know that ‘In our end is our beginning; in time, infinity; in our doubt there is believing; in our life, eternity. In our death, a resurrection; at the last, a victory.’ (From “Hymn of Promise’ by Natalie Sleeth.)”
A PRIVATE celebration of Pam’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11; immediate family will gather in-person and others will be able to view a live-stream of the service. The family requests that any memorials in her honor be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church in Barron, Little Free Library or a charity of your choice.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
