David A. Wuorenma, 64, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at The Dalles, Ore.
He was born March 8, 1956, to Art and Delores Wuorenma at Turtle Lake, Wis., where he grew up. He moved to The Dalles in 1999. He was known for his work, and in Oregon he was called the Masonry Man.
He loved and cherished his family. David had a heart of gold.
Surviving are children James Wuorenma, Aleasha Wruck (Chris) and Andy Wuorenma (Nicole); siblings Randy Wuorenma (Linda), Joy Matye, Jim Wuorenma, Yvonne Middendorp; Sandra Mausolf (Dean) and Patty Frie (Steve); grandchildren Seth and Cole Wruck, and Logan, Alexis, Lucian, James and Avery Wuorenma; and his significant other Teresa Minson.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Upper Turtle Lake, off Hwy. 8 between Almena and Turtle Lake.
