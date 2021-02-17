Roger M. Hover, 70, New Auburn, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.
Roger was born on May 8, 1950, at Rice Lake to Harold and Harriet (Austin) Hover. He married Marylin Lake on Aug. 22, 1970, which was 50 years ago in August.
Roger worked at Jerome Foods, Barron, drove trucks and held many other jobs. In the 1990s, he broke his leg and retired.
Roger also played softball and basketball for the Special Olympics. He took the Bucs to many golds.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons Sam (Liza) McBride of Elk Mound, Adam (Kat) Hover of Holcombe and Kristen (Casey) Hover of Menomonie; four grandchildren; brothers Dick of Cumberland, Gary of Rice Lake, Carl of Cameron and Eugene of Comstock; and sisters Brenda Sewert and Barbara Mathews, both of Rice Lake.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Corie, two brothers, and two sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, from Hillsdale Baptist Church, with Rev. Chris Baker officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Burial will be held on a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
