Roberta M. Davies, 85, Chetek, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at New Dawn Home, Chetek.
Roberta was born Sept. 18, 1934, to Dave and Lizzie (Callaghan) Davies in Stanfold Township, Barron County.
She lived at the Northern Colony for 42 years and later worked at Ventures and the Day Development Center in Barron. She resided at New Dawn Home for 7 years.
Roberta is survived by a brother Roger Davies of Gary, Ind., and a sister Lillian Davies of Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a twin brother, Robert.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron, with Mary Anne Conklin officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
