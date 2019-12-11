Joretta (Splatt) Ostermann

Our Heavenly Father called Joretta J. (Splatt) Ostermann, 88, to her Heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
She was born May 9, 1931, at Almena, Wis., to August and Hilda Splatt. She was baptized at the Zion Church. She was confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she was a member since 1936.
She grew up on a farm north of Almena, attended Barron High School and graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1949. Joretta worked for Prudential Insurance Company.
She married Milt Ostermann on July 21, 1952. Milt lovingly called her “Jets” and the family’s “sexretary,” because she singlehandedly arranged for the family of seven, world-class trips around the United States.
Milt and Jets loved traveling in their RV and showed at several Arabian horse shows in the United States and Canada. Joretta was a member of the Red Hats and a 4H club leader for over 40 years.
Joretta worked hard and loved those around her. She had a gift to be cheerful and encouraging.
She was known for her compassion and integrity. She loved her family, her community and her church.
A few years after losing her sweetheart, she decided to sell their winter home in Bradenton, Fla., to live her life out in the dream house Milt and her built on Milt’s father’s farm and first gravel pit on Upper Turtle.
She blessed the lives of everyone she met. She always tried to put others' needs ahead of her own. She will be sorely missed, yet we are happy she is finally reunited with her sweetheart. What a joyful celebration is going on in Heaven!
Surviving are daughters Jorene Ostermann of Cumberland, Michelle (Mark) Kallenbach of Minneapolis, Minn., and Janelle (Mark) Etten of Chetek; sons Daniel (Gayle) of Menomonie and David of Turtle Lake; and grandchildren Abbie (Jeremy) Chermack-Clemens, Amy Braml, Jakob Braml, Juliana Braml and James Etten.
As she would tell her loved ones…“I love you from the bottom of my heart”…we tell her…“We love you from the bottom of our hearts, where you will live forever. Keep shining your light through us.”
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Almena, with Rev. Preston Paul officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
