Betty June Kurtzhals

Betty J. Kurtzhals, 78, Barron, Wis., died Saturday, March 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Barron.
She was born Jan. 13, 1944, at Kenosha to William and Ethel (Brick) Rathke. Betty attended school at St. Patrick's Catholic and Regis Catholic in Eau Claire.
She married Robert Kurtzhals on July 2, 1960, at Pine City, Minn. Betty was a CNA for many years in hospitals, nursing homes and in home assisted living. She was very passionate about taking care of the elderly in her profession – everyone loved Betty and they would ask specifically for her to take care of their loved ones.
She loved being on her computer, playing poker, sewing and gardening. Betty loved being with and talking about her grandchildren, because they were her number one priority. She will be remembered for her honesty, being witty, smart, kindhearted, loyal and having a heart of gold.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Bob; are children Todd (Stacey Everson), Rick (Nicole Campbell), Bobbie (Russ) Reinke and Mark (Jillian); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sisters Rosie, Marie and Dolly; a brother Jon; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Jeannie and Billie.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron, with Father Chandra Ery officiating and interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
