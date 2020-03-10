Lane “Jake” Jacobs, 85, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born April 3, 1934, to Julius and Leona (Wagner) Jacobs at Menomonie. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, where he received training in electronics repair. That led to his career as a TV repairman in Ridgeland.
On May 26, 1954, he married Doris Prong at Menomonie. The couple resided in Ridgeland, where he was known to many as “TV Jake.” An injury ended his TV repair business. He then went to work for Sanna Dairies, Menomonie, for 20 years until his retirement.
Retirement found him and Doris playing cards with fellow campers and fishing daily at Birch Point Resort near Bloomer. Fishing was a lifelong passion for Jake.
Doris, his wife of 60 years, preceded him in death on May 5, 2014. For the past few years, Jake was in the wonderful care of Barron Care & Rehabilitation, where he was known to many residents and staff as quite the jokester.
Surviving are daughters Beth Jacobs of Menomonie and Lynn (Mike) Anderson of Dallas; grandchildren Natasha (Randy) Olson of Cameron, Danielle (Tyler) Dahlberg of Fall Creek, and Travis and Mickey Anderson of Dallas; great-grandchildren Landon and Bailey Olson, and Camryn and Nolen Dahlberg, a sister Mary Smull of Jackson, Ga.; a sister-in-law Mary (Dave) Linderud of Durand; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Jake was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Francis “Bud” Jacobs; and sisters Millie and Julie Siler, and Sharon Seeger.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, from Ridgeland Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Natzke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services.
Interment will be held on a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
