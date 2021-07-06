Arlan Carl Klinder

Arlan C. Klinder, 79, Cameron, Wis., died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at home.
Arlan, the son of Carl and Katherine Klinder, was born July 2, 1941, at Minnesota Lake, Minn. He graduated from Morristown High School in Minnesota and received his BS degree in business and physical education from Winona State University.
He married Caren Thompson on June 5, 1972.
Arlan taught physical education and typing in the Barron Area School District for 33 years. He coached basketball and football at various levels throughout his career.
Arlan was a WIAA official for 24 years. He was selected to work state tournaments in volleyball, football, basketball and baseball. Arlan served on the WIAA official’s advisory board from 1984-86. He was also honored by the Wisconsin High School Baseball Coaches Association as the Umpire of the Year in 1978.
In addition, he spent six years as an official in the Wisconsin State University Conference. While at Winona, Arlan lettered in basketball and baseball, and was inducted into the Winona Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
Arlan enjoyed golfing, playing cards and traveling. He was also an avid Viking and Twins sports fan.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Jacqueline Swartz and her husband Ron Goodremote; a son Todd (Heidi) Swartz; grandchildren Shane, Andrew, Kayla, Porter and Hayden; step-grandchildren Leticia and Nick; six great-grandchildren; a sister Diane Buscho; sisters-in-law Linnea (DeWayne) Mueller, and Glenda Yates and her husband David Beeman; brothers-in-law Kenneth (Betty) Thompson and Clark Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arlan was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Glenn and Jeanette Thompson; and brothers-in-law Dave Buscho and David Thompson.
A private service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, on a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
