Joyce Marie Burling

Joyce M. Burling, 82, Hillsdale, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Heritage Lakeside, Rice Lake.
She was born March 7, 1937, to George and Esther (Bryngelson) Smith at Rice Lake.
Joyce was a lifelong member of New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the Town of Maple Grove. She and her husband, Don, were caretakers of the church and its grounds for many years.
Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved quilting, sewing and helping everyone she could.
Surviving are a daughter Kim (Ray) Matton of Rice Lake; stepdaughters Jane (Clarence) Wicken of Chetek and Donna Burling of Alabama; stepsons Dale (Diane) Burling of North Dakota, Paul (June) Burling of Wyoming, Donald Burling, Jr. of Rice Lake, Tom (Sandra) Burling of Louisiana, George Burling of Louisiana and Jim (Lynn) Burling of North Carolina; a grandson; 17 step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; brothers George “Sam” Smith of Eugene, Ore., Terry (Char) Smith of Cameron, Lonnie Smith of Barron, Steve Smith of Chippewa Falls and Dale (Joyce) Smith of Rice Lake; a sister Wendy (Bruce) Rundhaug of Cameron; a special friend Carl Huset of Chetek; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Everett Olson; her second husband Donald Burling; a grandson Matthew Burling; sisters Lana Ewald and Bev Kuhrt; and a brother Larry Smith.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, rural Dallas, with Rev. Heather Kistner officiating and interment at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour prior to services Thursday, both at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
