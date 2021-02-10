Sylvia Guldseth Sjolie, 88, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, at Unity Hospice, De Pere, Wis.
She was born July 11, 1932, in Beijing, China, where her parents served as medical missionaries. Sylvia graduated from high school at Augustana Academy, Canton, S.D., and trained to be a registered nurse at Fairview Hospital School of Nursing, Minneapolis, Minn.
Sylvia excelled in the sciences. She had great respect for music and was a gifted singer and cellist.
Sylvia married James Enger Sjolie in 1957. They lived in St. Paul, Minn., while James completed his studies for the ministry at Luther Seminary and was ordained in 1959.
Sylvia gave birth to three children, Elsa, Martin and Sarah. The family lived in parsonages at Kerkhoven, Wells and Montevideo, Minn., and Barron, Wis. Sylvia worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes and was a hospice nurse at Bayfield, where James served as pastor of two congregations in Bayfield and Cornucopia.
The couple retired in 1996 and moved to a home in Duluth, Minn., a year later. In 2013, they relocated to Nicolet Highlands, De Pere. James and Sylvia attended many music events together on the St. Norbert College campus and in the Fox Valley community.
She was a life-long diabetic and breast cancer survivor.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Elsa Ruth (Rob) Calhoon of Lake Nebagamon; a son John Martin of Seattle, Wash.; a daughter Sarah (Andrew) Parks of De Pere; grandchildren Elin Ruth Erickson (Arjun Soundararajan), Emily Erickson Raycraft (Anthony Raycraft), Liesa Erickson (Kenneth Wolleat, fiancé), and Anna and Eric Parks.
Memorial gifts preferred to Unity Hospice in De Pere or ELCA World Hunger. For a complete obituary, visit https://www.hansenfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Sylvia-Sjolie/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.