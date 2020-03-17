Duane Nelson, 65, Barron, Wis., entered into rest Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Barron Health and Rehabilitation, having fought a long, hard battle with cancer.
Duane was born March 6, 1955, in Grantsburg to parents Emmett and Jerry (Sorenson) Nelson. He joined the U.S. Army, where he served two years before being honorably discharged. Immediately after his discharge, he began his lifelong career as a truck driver, driving in all 48 contiguous states.
He spent many years over the road until he met and married Silvia Leal on April 16, 2011, and began more regional routes, getting him home on weekends.
Duane was an avid Packers and NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with family, especially when it came to taking his grandchildren to the zoo.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of Barron, are sisters Roxane (Jacques) Ogilvie, Penny (Jack) Holm and Pam (Don) Hicks, all of Luck; a brother Darrel of Luck; a stepdaughter Lili (Chris) Perold of Rice Lake; stepsons Alex De La Garza and Adrian De La Garza; and many nephews, nieces and step-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, from the Luck Senior Center, with Larry Peterson officiating.
Spooner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online memories or condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
