Raymond Selkow Sr., 92, Chetek, Wis., died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Meadowbrook at Chetek.
He was born Jan. 30, 1928, to Charles and Martha Selkow at Chicago, Ill. He married Violet Sharpley in 1948, and they had five children. They divorced in 1968.
In 1969, he married Davee Gangler.
Raymond was a diesel mechanic and worked at many trucking firms in the Chicago area until retiring in 1995. He and Davee then moved to Chetek, so he could be closer to his children.
Surviving are daughters Dawn Gronning of Chetek and Debbie (Leon) Olszewski of New Auburn; sons Rusty (Skip) of Chetek, Randy (Janelle) of Almena and Ron of Madison; stepdaughters Shirley Snider and Peggy Dixon; a sister Nancy Sharpley of Cameron; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Richard, and a sister Patricia Burgh.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at cremationsociety-wi.com.
