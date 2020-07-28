Vada E. Holman, 93, Bloomer, Wis., died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
She was born in Barron County to Ernest and Nettie (Falkner) Kolb on May 3, 1927. She attended LaFollette, a one-room, eight-grade schoolhouse, and then graduated from Barron High School in 1945.
She received her nursing education at Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn., completing it in 1948 to become a registered nurse.
On May 21, 1955, Vada married John L. Holman. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, WELCA and volunteered at the Bloomer Food Pantry.
In her free time, she knit, read, and spent time with friends and family. Vada enjoyed her life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
Surviving are sons John “Jerry” of Morristown, Minn., and William of Marquette, Mich.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Vada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years in 2009; a daughter Terrie Holman; brothers Ernest (Elsbeth) Kolb and Ervin (Eleanor) Kolb; and a sister Rachel (Wallace) Candler.
Due to current restrictions, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, from Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Please be safe and practice CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
