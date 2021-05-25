Roger W. Hansen Jr., 72, Rice Lake, Wis., died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Rice Lake.
Roger was born May 24, 1948, at Rice Lake to Roger Sr. and Delores (Brunette) Hansen. He graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1966.
He graduated from UW–Eau Claire and then graduated with a PhD in chemistry from UW–Madison. He taught as a teacher's assistant and then became a professor in chemistry at UW–Madison.
Roger volunteered at the Barron County Historical Society's Pioneer Village Museum, rural Cameron. He enjoyed juggling, doing rope tricks, telling stories and tending his orchard. Roger built a 4-meter monochromator at the Synchrotron Radiation Center, Stoughton, Wis.
Surviving are his brothers Dan and Peer, both of Rice Lake.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Olenna Hansen.
A celebration of life will be held 2-5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Pioneer Village Museum/Barron County Historical Society.
