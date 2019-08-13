Howard "Swede" George Becker

Howard "Swede" G. Becker, 84, Clayton, Wis., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Golden Age Manor, Amery.
He was born Oct. 17, 1934, at Almena to Henry and Alvina (Volkmann) Becker, and was raised on the family farm in Turtle Lake. Swede began hauling farm milk with his father at the age of 14.
He married Joyce Lorraine Kunkel on Sept. 4, 1954. In 1962, he relocated to the Milwaukee area. He worked as a truck driver of all sorts and was a member of the Teamsters Local 200 Union.
He retired from Edgerton Contractors, Inc., of Oak Creek, as a heavy equipment hauler in 1978. Upon retirement, he was the owner of the Wheel-er-Inn tavern, in Wheeler. He kept himself busy tending bar and tinkering on various projects; he was a jack-of-all-trades.
Swede dearly loved his family, driving truck and operating heavy equipment, fishing, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, dogs and horses.
Surviving are sons Larry (Julie) and Loren; daughters Sandra (the late Gary) Kalan, Deanna (Dale) Haselhuhn and Amanda (Mark Mraz) Rickards; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers Harland and Harvey (Bev); sisters Bernice (Chuck) Boe and Beatrice Elfers; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by a son Gary; a son-in-law Gary Kalan Sr.; brothers Harold and Henry; and his parents.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with Pastor Greg Becker officiating and burial at St. Matthew Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael Bauer, Timothy Becker Sr., Benjamin Becker, Ashley Poznikowich, Christopher Becker and Cole Haselhuhn. Randy Sinz served as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation was held 2-6 p.m. Sunday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services on Monday.
