Barbara G. Sirinek, 82, Cameron, Wis., died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Meadowbrook of Chetek.
She was born Sept. 15, 1940, to Clarence and Marion (Klein) Nerison at Chippewa Falls.
She was married to Robert Sirinek, who preceded her in death.
Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, karaoke, dancing, taking walks and checking out local garage sales.
Surviving are sisters Marion (Dick) Plessman, Alice Hicks, Doraleen Gavin and Tammy Toph; a brother William Nerison; a nephew Tom Gavin (Laura); a niece Heather Gavin (John Ebner); a grandnephew Lane Rev Nagel; as well as many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Norman Nerison; and sisters Dorothy Partridge and Sandra Young.
A celebration of life will be held 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sep. 13, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.