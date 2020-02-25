Kathleen Marie Mickschl Newman

Kathleen M. Mickschl Newman, 79, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
She was born Aug. 28, 1940.
Kathleen is survived by her husband Peter Newman of Rice Lake; children Phillip (Mindy) Newman of New Richmond, Karen (Steve) Brandl of LaFarge, David (Michelle) Newman of Mansfield, Texas, and Mary (Brian) Widder of Beloit; grandchildren Libby (Nate) Brandl, Erin (Steven) Salazar, Zack Thurber, Gus Widder, Joe Brandl, Frances Widder, Mitch Newman and Maddie Newman; a great granddaughter Margaret Schneider; sisters Patricia (Bob) Doocy and RuthAnne (Bob) LaPinski; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
