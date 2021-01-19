Imogene “Imo” Marilyn Curtis

Imogene M. Curtis, “Imo,” 89, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Willow Ridge Health Care, Amery, Wis.
She was born April 19, 1931, at Deronda, Wis., to John and Myrtle Beckon. She married Glen T. Curtis, “Sarge,” on Sept. 2, 1951.
Imo was a business partner operating Port Valhalla Supper Club and Campground (formerly known as The Last Resort) in Amery, until 1988. She also owned A+ Amery Storage through 2017. During her career, she also provided home health care for Indianhead Home Healthcare.
Imo was a vivacious, hard working woman with a good sense of humor. She loved time spent with family and friends, dancing, cooking, gardening, and taking her vitamins.
Surviving are brothers John Beckon, Jr. (Diane), Craig Beckon (Vicki); a sister LaDonna Clark; children Gerri Werle (Neal), Steven Curtis (Vicky) and Jodi Gorres (Tom); grandchildren Jason Werle (Kelly), Jamie Werle (Naomi), Kameron Gorres and Kaci Gorres; and great-grandchildren Alexis, Jacee, Jadyn, Nolan and McCoy.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a nephew Aaron Beckon, a great-grandson Grant Werle, and a special friend Courtney Kuckler.
The family sincerely appreciates all the condolences received through email, phone, text and FaceTime during this pandemic. May God bless you and your health.
A private family graveside service was held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute, visit williamsonwhite.com.
Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery, handled arrangements.
