Barbara Ellen Brown

Barbara E. Brown, 86, Barron, Wis., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Barron Care and Rehab.
She was born June 5, 1934, at Barron to Paul and Pansy (Kuhnhenn) Etlicher.
She was married on Nov. 6, 1954, to Donald Brown.
Barbara was one of the first employees of Moore Foods and worked there until her retirement in 1996 at the age of 62. Following her retirement, she and Don enjoyed traveling the country together.
Barbara took great joy in tending her petunias; they were so beautiful that people would stop to ask her her secret. Her reply was to talk to them.
Barbara greatly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Rice Lake, are children Debra (Tom) Lapcinski of Brill, Darwin (Sandy) of Cumberland, Doreen (Mike) Crotteau, Doug (Kelly) and Dwight (Jill), all of Rice Lake; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Bonnie O'Flanagan of Almena; a brother Mike (Sandy) Etlicher of Turtle Lake; and many other family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Laurel, Larry, Paul Jr., Sidney (LaRue) and Lyle; and a great-granddaughter Emma Renee Bartes.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Barron Care and Rehab for their excellent care that they gave mom through the years.
Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
