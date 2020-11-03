Marvin Victor Torgerson

Marvin V. Torgerson, 89, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic, Barron, Wis.
He was born at Cumberland on Nov. 11, 1930, to Ruth (Shoemaker) and Ted Torgerson. He attended and graduated from Cumberland High School.
Marvin served our country in the Navy from 1950 through 1954.
Marvin was a firm believer in God and donated to the Evangelical Free Church of America foundation to help spread God’s word in 40 different countries. He was a very loving man and a kind-hearted gentleman with old school values.
Marvin never married, nor did he have children.
Surviving are a brother Earl, who served with him in the Navy and is now living in Onamia, Minn.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Perry, Richard and Lawerence.
Services were held at Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, with a Color Guard salute on Saturday, Oct. 31, with Pastor Bruce Tanner officiating.
His wish was to have a celebration of life at Apple River Church in Amery. This memorial will be held on what would have been Marvin's 90th birthday, on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Bruce Tanner officiating.
He picked out the songs he wanted; his personally picked Bible verses were John: 14-16. The family is aware that Marvin asked folks to sing at his funeral. If you are among these people, please contact Apple River Church at 715-268-2176.
