Darlene Ann McGiffin

Darlene A. (Gunderson) McGiffin, 79, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
She was born March 19, 1942, at Rice Lake to Milton and Margaret (Minkel) Gunderson. Darlene graduated from Barron Senior High School in 1960 and was married the following June. Through the years, Darlene lived in many places across the country.
Darlene was never one to sit still and had many interests to keep her busy. She loved to garden, bake, cook, decorate and help her friends. She was also a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, where she was involved with Sunday school, Bible study, and various other service and volunteer opportunities. She also volunteered extensively with 4-H and the Barron County Fair.
For many years, Darlene was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her three sons. She worked as a medical records specialist for Marshfield Clinic, Rice Lake, for many years and only recently retired in January of 2021. She previously worked for the Barron Area School District and Bona Casa Foods restaurant in Cumberland.
Surviving are sons Jeffrey Bonneville of Barron and Jamie (Sara) Bonneville of Stillwater, Minn.; grandchildren Josh (Cassie) Bonneville of Crown Point, Ind., Ashley (Brandon) Mihalic of Highland, Ind., and Sam and Eloise Bonneville of Stillwater; great-grandchildren Jason Mihalic and Lily Mihalic of Highland; nieces Cara (Joe) Moore of Eureka, Mo., and Kathy Shipman (fiancé Scott Scherwinski) of New Richmond; a brother retired Air Force Colonel Edwin (Sally) Gunderson of Barron; grand-niece Sydney Moore and grand-nephew Matthew Moore of Eureka; as well as many other beloved relatives and friends, many of whom were lifelong.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, and a son Jason Bonneville.
Anyone who knew Darlene, knew that she was loving and caring. She had an immense passion for her community, church, friends and family, and was always a source of positivity. Darlene’s family and friends will miss her more than words can say.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, from Salem Lutheran Church, with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
A reception and lunch will be provided at Salem Lutheran Church following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salem Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour are requested by the family.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
