Richard George Stone

Richard G. Stone, 75, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
Richard was born Nov. 17, 1944, at Ashland to George and Martha (Connors) Stone. He spent his life between Ashland and Chicago, Ill., until permanently residing in northwestern Wisconsin.
Richard was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and loved to spend time with friends and family. He loved playing keno at the casino, and many would say he was a very lucky man due to his winnings.
Richard was an animal lover as well, and had adopted many throughout his life.
Surviving are his wife Stephanie (Estby) Stone; a stepdaughter Josie Kurkowski; sisters Margaret Olson and Pauline Stone; brothers Bernard, Eddie and David; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Audrey, a brother Billy, his first wife Geraldine "Geri" and a niece Jennifer.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
