Gloria J. (O'Brien) Swan passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at home after courageously battling a disabling lung disease for over 20 years. She is now healed sitting at the throne of Jesus.
She was born at Rice Lake, Wis., on May 14, 1946, the fourth child of George and Lillian (Buhl) O'Brien. She grew up on Coleman Street and attended Rice Lake schools, graduating in 1964.
Gloria was a member of the Wesleyan Church her entire adult life and met her husband of 47 years, Bradley Swan, at a church event. Brad and Gloria were married on a very cold Jan. 12, 1974. To this union, three children were born: Nathan, Yvonne and Derek, and to their benefit, it was Gloria's priority to be a full-time stay-at-home mom.
Once her children were grown, she found great meaning in work as an in-home caregiver for the elderly, helping people spend their end of life at home.
Gloria was very involved in her church and had a devoted relationship with Jesus Christ. She was particularly fond of her time teaching children about mission work in foreign countries and led the Youth Mission Workers Band (Y.M.W.B.) program for many years.
She enjoyed flower gardening, history and watching sports on TV. She loved her pets dearly, and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Gloria is fondly remembered by her children for her sense of humor, strong will and determination, willingness to throw them the ball over and over again, her work ethic, faith and sweet kindness, and the fact that she never complained, even though she faced many hardships in life.
Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband who has been a faithful caregiver and companion, are a son Nathan (Leah) and their children Isaiah Seffinga and Emma, Ethan and Lainey Swan; a daughter Yvonne (Matt) Kurtzhals and their children Carter and Calvin Kurtzhals; a son Derek (Samantha) and their son Kalix Swan and future grandson set to arrive in a couple months; a brother Robert O'Brien; her mother-in-law Marlene Swan; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Roger Helms, and Edwin, Kenneth and Jack O'Brien; a sister Helen; a nephew Clinton; her father-in-law Wesley Swan; and brothers-in-law Marvin Oftedahl and Robert Herrman.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, from Red Cedar Community Church.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
