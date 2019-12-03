Judy Ann (Deutsch) Whitman

Judy A. (Deutsch) Whitman, 73, Town of Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home.
The oldest of four, she was born July 22, 1946, to Irving and Lila (Dowd) Deutsch at Prairie Farm. Judy attended Bilse Country School through eighth grade and then Prairie Farm High School, where she graduated in 1964.
On Sept. 10, 1966, she married Clifford Whitman at Prairie Farm. The couple raised their four children while operating their farm north of Prairie Farm. Judy was an active farm wife, assisting Cliff in anyway she could with livestock, milking, running machinery and managing their farm.
She excelled at making meals, baking sweets, keeping an organized and clean home, and raising their children, as well as finding special times for each of their grandchildren.
Judy had many interests and loves. In addition to spending as much time as she could with family and her many friends, she enjoyed the outdoors, baking, crocheting, sewing and tending to her many gardens. She was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. She also thoroughly enjoyed the trips and adventures that took her down the road or to other parts of the state or country.
Judy loved doing what she could for others. Her world revolved around what she could do for those in her life. When guests entered her home and her life, they instantly became part of her family. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Danelle (Tom) Weston of Viroqua, Gary (Deborah) of Prairie Farm, Lee (Aaron) Davison of Cameron and Nanette (Eric) Hanson of Hudson; grandchildren Andrea, Jillian, Clayton and Matthew Weston, Elijaih, Meggan, Nikolas and Riley Whitman, and Remington and McCormick Davison; brothers Richard, Robert (Jean) and James (Joan) Deutsch; as well as sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Erin Koster officiating and a luncheon following.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
