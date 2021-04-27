Tamara Jean Thompson

Tamara J. Thompson, 62, rural Barron, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1958, to the late Lewis and Darlene (Tollefson) Hanson of Ridgeland. Tamara graduated from Barron High School in 1976 and went on to nursing school in Madison.
After returning from Madison, she married Brad Thompson on June 25, 1988.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Brad, and her beloved dog, Bell; are her sister Denise (Tim) Pabich and family, Ben and Matt Pabich, Emily (Stephen) and Parker Golembiewski; her sister Carla (John) Taft and family, Sonya (Andy) Hogan, Austin and Tyler Hogan; and her sister-in-law Linda (Mike) Mott and family, Brian and Melinda Mott. Tamara is also survived by many, many close friends too numerous to list.
Tamara was preceded in death by her parents, and a niece Alissa Severude.
Tamara will be remembered for her remarkable generosity, her love of birds and flowers, and her everything cobalt blue. A gathering to celebrate her beautiful spirit and soul will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Church Barn, located at 1615 13 1/2 Street, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
