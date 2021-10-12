Harry E. Sunderland, 86, Barron, Wis., formerly of Cameron, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
He was born March 2, 1935, to Frank and Alice (Crane) Sunderland at Sioux City, Iowa. He was raised in the Barron County area.
Harry worked in construction his entire life and traveled around the country extensively. He worked on the largest Hershey plant in California, the Pittsburgh Stadium, the Columbia Center, several Microsoft buildings in Seattle and also in Alaska, to name a few.
He retired in the mid 1990s and moved back to the Cameron area. He has been a resident of Monroe Manor since 2015.
Surviving are sons Tim and Rodney; grandchildren A.J., Jessica, Reilly and Crystal; two great-grandchildren; a brother Richard (Veda); as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Annette Sunderland; sisters Marion, Mila, Betty, Joan and Jennie; and brothers Austin and Robert “Smokey.”
Services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Pastor Cori Forcey officiating and interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. until the time services on Saturday.
