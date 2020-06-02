Howard E. Moon, 87, Cameron, Wis., died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 24, 1932, to Nyle and Hazel (Carter) Moon at Park Falls, where he was raised and attended grade school. The family later moved to Bruce, where Howard attended high school and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years.
On Jan. 19, 1957, he married Norma (Nordstrom) Larson at Bruce. Over the years, Howard was very active in the Bruce community. He owned and operated Moon Oil, and served as the town constable for several years. Howard was also an active member of Nathaniel Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 268 in Bruce.
He enjoyed sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He enjoyed bowling and golfing, and also worked many seasons with the maintenance crew at Rolling Oaks Golf Course, Barron. He also loved spending deer seasons at his cabin hunting and playing cards, as well as the annual rabbit hunt.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Nancy (John) Federle of Rhinelander and Laurie Bolts of Bruce; a son Tom (Carla) of Cameron; grandchildren Michael (Chandra) Federle, Marcie (Nils) Hansen, Shawn Bolts and Brianne Moon; great-grandchildren Ian and Ella Federle and Emmalena Hansen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Harlen, Guy and Allen; and two infant siblings.
A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7, from Living Water Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating. The service will be live streamed through the church’s Facebook page.
A public visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the church. However, the number of people allowed inside the church at one time will be limited.
Interment will follow at the Bruce Cemetery, with military honors accorded by Legion Post 268. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
