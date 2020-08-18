Alvin "Shorty" A. Brueggen, 85, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wis.
He was born Feb. 9, 1935, at Rice Lake to Anthony and Marie "Janzen" Brueggen. Shorty married Esther M. Nichols on Sept. 26, 1964. They raised six children.
Shorty enjoyed spending time with family, driving horses, dancing, camping, hunting, fishing and reading.
Shorty was an extremely hard worker, having many jobs throughout the years, including driving semi, changing tires and bullet making. Then after 25 years at Master Craft Industries, he retired at the age of 74.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of Rice Lake, are daughters Michelle (Monte) Hunt of Barron, Darla Zappa of Eau Claire, Cheryl (Cory) Mullikin of Barron and Paula (Keith) Johnson of Cumberland; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister Anna Marie Hulbert; brothers Wilford (Dixie) and Jerome (Dorothy); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; children Vickie Burke, Walter (Bud) Vaughn and Ronald Brueggen; a granddaughter; a great-grandson; two brothers; and three sisters.
In lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Anderson Park (large pavilion) in Barron. Prayer and sharing of memories will be at 3 p.m.
