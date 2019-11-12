Jerry Ellis Paulsen

Jerry E. Paulsen, 86, Barron, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on June 30, 1933, at Stillwater, Minn., to Harvey and Mildred (Holloway) Paulsen. He graduated from Barron High School in 1952. He married Charlotte Zimmer on July 9, 1955, at First United Methodist Church, Barron. Jerry and Charlotte were married for 64 years.
Jerry served his country in the U.S. Navy from June of 1952 until April of 1956. He was active duty during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he worked at Decker Distributing.
In 1965, he was hired as a fireman for the Rice Lake Fire Department, where he was employed for 26 years. In 1991, he retired and joined the Minong Fire Department, where he served as a volunteer fireman and EMT for 18 years. Jerry had many side jobs through his career, including electrician, carpenter, postal worker, plumber, rabbit farmer and the fire extinguisher business.
Jerry loved spending winters in Arizona with friends, playing volleyball in the pool. He loved taking his family camping and hunting at his cabin. Jerry enjoyed donuts, sinkers, pie and potato noodles. Most of all, he loved his Charlotte, along with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jerry had two speeds, fast and faster. He was determined, hardworking, compassionate, giving, loving, strong, and courageous. He was always there when you needed anything, offering help to his children and grandchildren. In his later years, he loved feeding his little dogs candy and ice cream.
Surviving, in addition to his precious wife, are children Patricia (Phil) Awker of Maple Grove, Minn., Yvonne (Kim) Ritchie of Rice Lake, Cynthia (Mike) Bever of Prairie Farm, Jerry (Brenda) of Baltimore, Md., Sandra (Dave) Nichols of Somerset, Daniel (Robyn) of Wisconsin Rapids and Pamela (Mike) Donohoe of Somerset; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, from First United Methodist Church, Barron, with Reverend Mary Anne Conklin officiating. A private burial will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.