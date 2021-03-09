Madeline Sinclair passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the beginning of her second 100 years.
She was born Sept. 14, 1920, at Rice Lake, Wis., to Edward and Leah (DeMars) Robarge.
She married Wendell Sinclair on July 11, 1942, at Dobie. They raised six children and served several foster children on their farm near Barron.
In her adult life, she volunteered as a 4-H leader, a worker at Pioneer Village at the Barron County Historical Museum, and served on the board of directors for the Barron County DSI. She was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary for more than 75 years, most recently with the Almena VFW.
She belonged to several homemakers' groups, was involved in the Memory Cafe at Monroe Manor and worked as a personal care assistant for many years. She also delivered Meals on Wheels and worked at several local polling places during elections.
Surviving are her children Lloyd (Vana) of Blaine, Minn., Allen (Sharon) of Almena, Maynard of Sweetwater, Texas, Lyle “Pete” (Margaret “Maggie”) of Barron, Annette (Jerry) Udean of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Marg (Lee) Campbell of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; along with a sister-in-law Carol Widlund; and many nieces and nephews.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers and three sisters, and a daughter-in-law Vicki.
We wish to thank the staff at Monroe Manor and Lakeview Hospice for the care and compassion shown during such a difficult time.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
A private family service is scheduled at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena. A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2021. Details to follow at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
