Lucille Amelia Meservey

Lucille A. Meservey, 87, Chetek, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Meadowbrook, Chetek.
She was born Oct. 30, 1933, to Ernest Emil and Sarah Amilia (Woodford) Pahl at Eau Claire, the granddaughter of Sidney and Mary (Robinson) Woodford, and Ferdinand and Emilie (Kruger) Pahl. Lucy was baptized July 15, 1948, and graduated from Eau Claire High School on May 28, 1952.
On May 10, 1956, she married Russell Meservey at Wabasha, Minn. They loved to go fishing on their boat, camping and just being outdoors. Tending to her beautiful flowers, and taking care of the birds and squirrels was a pastime that she loved very much. She also loved to write letters, bake, collect recipes, read, crochet, knit, attend garage sales, go for walks and collect angels. She enjoyed her hobbies so much that she shared them with whomever she could, especially her baking.
Along with sharing her time with her many furry children, who she loved more than anything, she worked a short time at Presto before transitioning to a career she enjoyed for many years at Luther Hospital.
After spending several years living just outside of Elk Mound, she and Russell retired to their dream home on Prairie Lake, where Lucy lived until earlier this year. She then moved into Meadowbrook, where she resided with her sister Dorothy.
Lucy loved spending time with her family, nieces, nephews and her friends. Her friendships brought so much laughter to her life, as she did for others. Lucy had a strong Christian faith. Her love for the Lord and God was something she held close to her heart. She was an active, long-standing member of New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas.
Surviving are sisters Dorothy Larson of Chetek and Bonnie Trettin of Eau Claire; a sister-in-law Joyce Pahl of Eau Claire; sons Ronald and William (Diane); a daughter Charlotte Wheeler; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great grandnieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1994; a great grandniece Myah Watters; a niece Debra Blystone; a nephew Darrell Larson; brothers-in-law Bernie Trettin, Herbert Larson, Earl and Lovell Meservey, and an infant; a daughter-in-law Mandy Meservey; brothers John and Robert Pahl; her father and mother-in-law Eldrie and Clare Meservey; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and her dogs Queenie, Blackie, Lucky, Jack, Missy and Goldie.
Lucy’s family would like to thank the staff at Meadowbrook for all they have done for Lucy, along with her close neighbors who helped and gave long, loving care to Lucy in all she needed over the years, especially her dear friend Barb Koenig. You are truly all “Angels,” as Lucy called you.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, with Vicar Lucy Hardie officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Barron County Humane Society in her memory.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
