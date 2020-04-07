Danette Kay Picknell

Danette K. Picknell, 49, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by family on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long, hard fight with cancer.
She was born Jan. 10, 1971, at Racine to Wyman Solie and Myrla Davis. She grew up in Hillsdale and attended Barron Schools.
On Feb. 26, 1994, she married Todd Picknell at First Lutheran Church in Barron. For the last 17 years, she worked as a general manager for Monroe Manor in Barron. She retired in October of 2019 due to her health issues.
She loved spending summer weekends in Minong at the family cabin. There, she enjoyed four-wheeling trips and sitting on the porch with good company.
She had a love for gardening and loved putting time into her backyard. She took pride in her flower garden and always loved showing it off. She enjoyed watching the Brewers with her husband and friends, and of course, loved watching her beloved Vikings. You could always find her curled up in her chair with her two dogs, which she loved.
She will be missed by her husband; a son Dane of Barron; a daughter Bailey Feidt of Rice Lake; five grandchildren; a brother Kirk (Cheryl) Solie of Chetek; a sister Deanna (Jay Amundson) Clark of Rice Lake; her mother-in-law Barb Picknell of Barron; a sister-in-law Lori Schmitz of Barron; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Danette was preceded in death by her father Wyman; her mother and stepfather Myrla and Scott Samuels; a brother Wesley Solie; her father-in-law Gene Picknell; and a brother-in-law Paul Schmitz.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
