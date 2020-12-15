Gary E. Berns, 78, Green Bay, Wis., passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
He was born June 5, 1942, at Green Bay to Alvin and Violet (Petersen) Berns. Gary graduated from Oconto High School, Class of 1960. He graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in English education.
The day after his graduation from college, he married Ellen Mollet on June 5, 1965. Gary was an English teacher at Barron Senior High School, where he also coached freshmen and JV football, and hockey.
Gary was known as a very gentle person and guided many young people to pursue their dreams. He always rooted for the underdog.
He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, skating, running, cycling, camping and the outdoors. Gary was an avid photographer, especially of the Packers from the front row endzone and the beauty found in Door County. He was also good at carpentry and was proud to have built his own home.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years; children Kristine Berns, Jennifer (Mike) Ray and Michelle (Roger) Phillips; grandchildren Alisha (Ashley Oldenberg) Berns, Jessica Gragg, Braden (Alora Newberry) Gragg, Elizabeth Gragg, Kanaan Schafbuch, Willa (Jordan Wood) Phillips and Isa Phillips; seven great-grandchildren; a brother James (Peggy); a sister Sue (Jerry) Nowicki; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Don (Betty) Mollet, Jean McCormick, Ken Mollet, John (Leslie) Mollet, George Mollet, Margaret (Gary) Piantek, Bernard (Lucy) Mollet, Pat Bentz and Linda Mollet; as well as nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Mary (Chet) Hanson; and in-laws Elizabeth Mollet, Karen Bentz and Richard Mollet.
A private family service will be held.
Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Gary Berns’ family, and they will be forwarded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A special thank you is extended to the amazing staffs of Wyndemere Memory Care Unit, Heartland Hospice, as well as Jim and Peggy Berns, and Ken Mollet for all their extra help and being Ellen’s guardian angels.
