Robert Calvin Hansen

Robert C. Hansen, 78, Barron, Wis., died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 19, 1940, at Frederic to Alvin and Mabel (Ostendorf) Hansen.
Robert loved his family dearly and being able to make them laugh with his playful antics. He gave them many memories that they will be able to look back on and smile.
Robert loved to go to the races. Like any good Northwest Wisconsin man, he loved to fish, no matter the weather or time of year. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Indy 500. He stayed up to date on the latest stats, even if they were wrong.
Robert took pride in the fact that his car was always spotless, inside and out.
Surviving are siblings twin brother Richard (Sheilla), Carole (John) Holmquist, Karl, Gene (Sheila), Dennis (Donna), Lois (Randy) Hoff and Darleen Cizek; a sister-in-law Carol Hansen; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Larry; and stepsisters Patti and Patty.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Dennis Plack officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. Pallbearers are Derek Hansen, Rocky Homlquist, Christopher Hoff, Justin Hoff, Jesse Hoff, Jerid Hoff, Travis Hansen, John Hansen and Steve Hansen.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
