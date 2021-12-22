Orlan L. Magnuson, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
He was born at Ellsworth, Iowa, on Dec. 11, 1930, to Axel and Tillie (Hetland) Magnuson. Orlan graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On Nov. 16, 1951, he married Wanda Greenfield.
During his lifetime, Orlan lived in Iowa, Colorado, Wisconsin and Missouri. He farmed outside of Almena, Wis., during the 1980s. He spent the last few years of his life at Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center in Florence, Colo.
Surviving are a son Gale (Mary); daughters Audrey (Barry) Hoff and Lynette (Brett) Newton; a daughter-in-law Crystal (Hohlfeld) Magnuson; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother Kenneth; and a sister Ruth (Ron) Dalbey.
Orlan was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers Ernest, Delmar and Dale; a sister Mavis Luppes; sons Arlon and David; a daughter-in-law Tracy (Richards) Magnuson; and a granddaughter.
A funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 17, at Wilson Funeral Home in Canon City, Colo.
