Lynn Alan Nevin

Lynn A. Nevin, 59, Ripon, Wis., died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron.
He was born May 21, 1961, at Barron to Clyde and Lotus (Peterson) Nevin.
Lynn liked to go fishing – regardless of the weather, golfing, bowling and playing softball with his many good friends. Everyone who knew Lynn, knew that he was a hard-working man.
Surviving are his mother; siblings Lori (Marc Cave) Nevin and Craig (Shery) Nevin; his fiancé Kimberly Kasparec; nieces Torrie Fowler and Tiffani Fowler; nephews Jordan Nevin and Drew Nevin; as well as many other family and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 18, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Burial will be held at Ebenezzar Cemetery on a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.